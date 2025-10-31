Experience the most wonderful time of the year at Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain

BUENA PARK, Calif. — This holiday season, Knott’s Merry Farm and Magic Mountain’s Holiday in the Park invite guests to immerse themselves in enchanting winter wonderlands. At Knott’s Merry Farm, running Nov. 21 through Jan. 4, the park will come alive with the magic of the holiday season, featuring beloved traditions such as Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas and the mesmerizing Snow and Glow experience. This year, the park is set to unveil an extraordinary new centerpiece, a dazzling Christmas Tree that stands tall and proud, adorned with over 7,000 twinkling lights, a hundred custom-made candles and a stunning array of vintage Victorian-inspired wood ornaments.

Meanwhile, select evenings Nov. 27 through Jan. 4, Magic Mountain’s Holiday in the Park will glimmer with over two million lights and stunning, larger-than-life ornaments. The season promises to be merrier and brighter than ever as the park proudly debuts a spectacular tree lighting ceremony. Each evening festivities will kick off with enchanting dancers, delightful singers and the breathtaking illumination of a colossal Christmas tree.