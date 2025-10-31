Former AAMA and AAMCF President David Cohen and his wife Jane Taubenfeld Cohen to be honored at Sunrise Association’s Dare to Dream Benefit

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) proudly celebrate David Cohen, past President of both AAMA and AAMCF and recipient of the 2017 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award, and his wife Jane Taubenfeld Cohen, as they are honored with the Sunrise Champion Award at the Sunrise Association’s Dare to Dream Benefit.

The Sunrise Champion Award honors members of the Sunrise community who go above and beyond in their dedication, generosity, and commitment to bringing the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings. Recipients embody the true spirit of Sunrise through their leadership, compassion, and unwavering support for its mission.

This year’s honorees, Jane and David Cohen, have demonstrated exceptional generosity and leadership since first connecting with Sunrise in 2018 through the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF). That year, David—together with AAMCF colleagues Allen Weisberg and Pete Gustafson—met with Sunrise leadership and surprised the organization with a $20,000 gift to support its growing camps.

From that initial meeting, a lasting partnership was born. Through AAMCF, David has remained deeply engaged with Sunrise—helping to secure larger gifts, encouraging industry-wide involvement, and inspiring volunteers to support Sunrise’s beloved annual Carnivals. His ongoing leadership has strengthened the connection between the amusement industry and the families served by Sunrise.

Jane and David’s commitment deepened further in 2024 and 2025, when they visited Sunrise on Wheels programs in Israel and multiple Sunrise sites across the United States. Witnessing firsthand the impact of their support, they were inspired to establish a five-year plan of financial support to help sustain and expand Sunrise’s camps and Wheels programs in Israel—ensuring continued growth, sustainability, and opportunities for others to join in their mission.

“The amusement industry is all about joy, connection, and community, values that perfectly align with Sunrise’s mission,” said Tina Schwartz, Executive Director of AAMCF. “David’s years of leadership with the AAMA and AAMCF have made an incredible impact, and together, he and Jane have been tireless champions for children and families. Their generosity, compassion, and unwavering commitment truly represent the heart of our industry.”

The Sunrise Association has been a longtime recipient of AAMCF’s charitable giving, and this recognition highlights not only the Cohens’ deep personal commitment but also the amusement industry’s collective support of organizations that bring light and laughter to children facing life’s toughest challenges.