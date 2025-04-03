MSC Cruises sails into the record books with longest line of Lego ships at sea

GENEVA, Switzerland — MSC Cruises has officially sailed into the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS books, with crew onboard its latest flagship, MSC World America, setting a new record for assembling the longest line of LEGO ships.

The record attempt took place during MSC World America’s journey from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France – where she had been under construction for the last three years – to Miami, Florida, where the flagship will be based.

The milestone comes ahead of the ship officially being named in a ceremony at the line’s new state-of-the-art MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on April 9, before entering service for her inaugural season in the Caribbean on April 12.

Alongside MSC World America Captain, Master Dino Sagani, more than 1,000 crew members meticulously constructed and lined up the LEGO ships, forming a striking 291-foot-long display that stretched along the ship’s World Galleria on Deck 6 from aft to forward.

Each LEGO® ship took an average of five minutes to construct, adding up to approximately 7,000 minutes, or 116 hours, of effort from MSC Cruises’ dedicated crew.

While building the ships took time, assembling the entire record-breaking line was a feat of teamwork, completed in just under two hours and was overseen by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator to make sure the record was attempted according to the record guidelines.

This achievement comes in line with MSC Cruises’ entertainment partnership with both LEGO and GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.

Last year, the cruise line proudly announced plans to roll out its GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS entertainment program across its entire fleet.

Guests have had the chance to break official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, whether being the fastest to pull about 328 feet of rope or the quickest to complete 20 chair rotations in under 21 seconds, ever since MSC Cruises introduced the entertainment program in 2023.

The popular program has seen MSC Cruises’ guests and crew achieve an impressive 40 records so far. The program will be available on 16 ships by May, and fleetwide by the end of the year.

The new record will now join the impressive 13,000 longest line records in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS’ database andwill also be featured in the Guinness World Records 2026 book, ensuring this remarkable achievement is celebrated.

As a recognition of their efforts, each MSC Cruises crew member who took part in the record-breaking attempt received an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS certificate and one the LEGO®ships involved as a keepsake.

As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises is known for its award-winning family offerings and has a long-established partnership with LEGO. The cruise line offers a wide variety of LEGO programs across its fleet.

In an elevated partnership with the LEGO Group, MSC World America will offer the first LEGO themed parade at sea, LEGO Family Game Show, and LEGO Family Zone builder area for fans of all ages.