This summer iselectric as Splish Splash Water Park introduces first-ever nighttime event

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Splish Splash Water Park, is inviting park-goers to spend their weekends under the lights. Beginning Friday, July 11 and running every Friday and Saturday through August 16, Neon Nights is where family fun shines brighter. Plus, there’s even more in store this summer as Splish Splash celebrates 35 seasons beginning on Opening Day, Saturday, May 24.

Neon Nights is the all-new electric event under the stars. Guests will follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial the energy up while visitors zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Families will splash in the middle of the wave pool surge, immersed in a full LED light show with dazzling special effects.

Neon Nights will run each Friday and Saturday from July 11 through August 16 from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 7. Gold and Platinum Season Passholders will receive free admission; with discounted pricing available for Bronze and Silver Passholders.

In addition to the all-new night event, Splish Splash is thrilled to announce the launch of two new Luxury Cabanas, designed to elevate guests’ water park experience to an unparalleled level of comfort and style. Paradise Pavilion and Hang Ten Hideaway will be located right in front of the Kahuna Bay wave pool and will provide a more versatile and luxurious space that adapts to any occasion more than ever before. Offering the perfect blend of sun and shade, guests will have plenty of comfortable seating, a dining room and kitchen area, dedicated cabana server, private shower area, bar area and more.

“Get ready to experience Splish Splash like never before,” said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “This season we’re introducing an electrifying night event that will light up our visitors’ summer nights, paired with the ultimate daytime indulgence of our brand-new luxury cabanas. The cabanas will bring a whole new level of fun and relaxation to the park while Neon Nights promises unforgettable excitement.”

Park-goers will also have the chance to explore the all-new Stingray Bay when the new splash-tastic water playground debuts. The new kid-friendly zone will offer families more than 15 fun and silly ways to stay cool during their visit to Splish Splash. The all-new water playground will be decked out with three-pint sized water slides, six interactive spray features, five water play features, a dump bucket and fun for all to soak and spray. From sun-soaked thrills in the park’s new luxury cabanas to the dazzling excitement of the night event, Splish Splash will be the ultimate destination this season creating unforgettable memories from daybreak to starlight.