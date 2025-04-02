Slick City Action Park celebrates highest average unit volume and growth in 2024, plans more aggressive expansion in 2025

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Slick City Action Park, the world’s first indoor slide park featuring proprietary dry-slide technology, has disrupted the active Family Entertainment Center (FEC) space. The company has achieved rapid growth in 2024, becoming the fastest-growing business in the active FEC industry, with the highest Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $4.96 million AUV and 41.04% average EBITDA margin across all open locations during the full fiscal year 2024. A key factor propelling the brand’s success is its unique all-ages appeal, with 26% of guests aged 18 and older and 36% being high school students or older. Slick City’s rapid expansion is evident: from zero to 41 franchises awarded, from three open corporate stores to 12, from a handful of employees to over 50, and from several hundred thousand square feet of signed leases to over a million.

Slick City began its franchising efforts at the start of 2024 with an aggressive target of 30 franchises sold in the firstyear. The company’s team of industry veterans exceeded that goal by awarding 41 territories in under 12 months. This rapid expansion included signing over 1 million square feet of real estate across 28 corporate and franchise leases, and the opening of the first 12 corporate and franchise parks. In the next 120 days alone, Slick City is on track to open 10 more parks, including its first franchise locations in Brownsburg, IN; North Columbus, OH; Frisco, TX; West Plano, TX; South Tulsa, OK; Scottsdale, AZ; Woodbridge, VA; South Oklahoma City, OK; South Chicago, IL; and Riverview, AZ. Slick City aims to open an additional 10 parks in the second half of the year.

Beyond the expansion of signed and opened parks, Slick City’s 2024 performance included significant financial gains. The AUV increased substantially from $4.19 million in 2023 to $4.96 million in 2024, with new open park data contributing to this growth. The brand also maintained exceptionally high profit margins, with an average EBITDA of 41.04% (more details are available in the 2025 FDD).

Slick City sets itself apart in the family entertainment sector through its patented and proprietary slide technology, designed to appeal to all ages. Since opening its first location in Denver, CO in early 2022, Slick City has introduced a first-of-its-kind entertainment experience, featuring thrilling attractions across its first 12 open corporate and franchise locations. This March, Slick City celebrated its first franchise opening in Maple Grove, MN, in the Minneapolis metro area and anticipates opening in Brownsburg, IN, in the Indianapolis metro area, in the coming weeks.

“This past year’s success is a testament to the incredible team behind Slick City. There’s simply nothing else like it on the market and the enthusiasm we’ve seen from our discovery day conversations and franchisees speaks volumes,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Founder of Slick City. “As we look at 2025, it’s our franchisees’ time to shine and we’re thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to all age groups nationwide.”

Launsby is an accomplished entrepreneur in the family entertainment space, a board member of the International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association and a former Family Entertainment Center multi-unit franchisee himself. He built Slick City with the perspective of a franchisee top of mind.

At the heart of Slick City’s appeal lies its cutting-edge attraction research and development, spearheaded by co-founder Gary Schmit, who also established Slick Slide. This revolutionary attraction company, a vertically-integrated affiliate of Slick City Franchise Group, acts as the dedicated manufacturing and R&D arm of the business. Slick Slide delivers a complete “park in a box” to franchise and corporate locations by producing and installing every attraction in every park. Slick Slide pioneered the exhilarating attractions that define the parks, delivering unmatched sensations of speed and elevation, similar to a waterslide – but without the water – and unlike anything else on the market. With 20 unique slide designs and a robust pipeline of new slides and attractions, coupled with modular construction that allows for easy cost-effective retrofits of future slide designs into existing locations, the brand continues to push boundaries with proprietary, pioneering innovations. Slick Slide has been aggressive in defending its intellectual property against use by would-be competitors, with 55 patents filed or granted globally, and counting. Slick Slide has already utilized the patents to win favorable settlements, ensuring the unique experience within every Slick City Action Park remains exclusive.

Slick City and Slick Slide’s combined management teams currently consist of over 50 team members. In anticipation of continued rapid growth, the company plans to expand its corporate team (known as the City Support Team) to over 100 members by the end of the year. This strategic expansion has included the recent hiring of several key individuals: Chief Development Officer Matt Lambeth, Franchise Project Manager Tamra Peters, Franchising Manager Megan Anderson, District Manager Jorge Pina and Designer Michelle Liechty.