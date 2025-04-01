Viva La Fiesta! Cultural celebration returns to Six Flags Over Texas April 5
By News Release | April 1, 2025
WHAT:
- Viva La Fiesta is the biggest party of the season celebrating the cultural richness and spirited traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Each morning of Viva La Fiesta starts with a high-energy Looney Tunes dance party where guests can sing and dance in a festive celebration fit for the whole family.
- Traditional music is felt through the Mexico-themed area of the park with Mariachi Bohemio, Forth Worth’s finest mariachi, Ballet Folklórico and the tunes of one of the hottest local djs, Chicana DJ Virah.
- For one weekend only, April 12-13, Viva La Fiesta presents special appearances by:
- Rumbamena’s international dance company performing salsa and samba choreography
- Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner playing electrifying Latin-jazz fusion rhythms
- La Cantina dining location now features an all-new menu that includes shredded beef and crispy chicken tortas, Spanish rice, pinto beans and tricolor tortilla chips with roasted salsa.
- More authentic flavors like roasted elotes, crispy tostones with creamy salsa and specialty churros will be available for a limited time.
- Guests will quench their thirst with handcrafted cocktails and mocktails made with the tropical flavors of mango, coconut and pineapple.
WHEN:
- Saturdays and Sundays, April 5 through May 4
WHERE:
- Six Flags Over Texas – 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington, TX
Viva La Fiesta at Six Flags Over Texas is ideal for making memories with friends and family in a vibrant atmosphere filled with captivating sights, lively sounds and mouthwatering flavors while experiencing your favorite rides and attractions.