Vortex unveils Vectory: a new Splashpad collection

MONTREAL, Canada — Vortex Aquatic Structures International (Vortex), a manufacturer and world leader in aquatic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of VECTORY, a groundbreaking Splashpad collection designed to ignite movement, creativity, and engagement through dynamic play. This strategic move underscores Vortex’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and its leadership in the aquatic structures industry.

A Bold New Way to Play!

As families and communities grow, so do their recreational needs. VECTORY was created to offer an inclusive, intergenerational play experience that brings people of all ages together. Whether it’s toddlers experiencing water play for the first time, children running through thrilling sprays, or parents and grandparents joining in the fun, VECTORY fosters movement, laughter, and lifelong memories.

“VECTORY was inspired by the way play brings people together.” says Richard Martin, VP Product Development at Vortex. “We saw an opportunity to elevate the game experience for the whole family and engage teenagers, drawing them away from screens and into the excitement of the splash pad. To bring this vision to life, we collaborated with an occupational therapist to test VECTORY with children, parents, and grandparents. Watching them interact and have a blast together was truly incredible.”

Meet the New Products

The VECTORY collection introduces nine brand-new products, many of which bring first-of-their-kind innovations to the industry. Among them, Reflex and Apex feature three DualSpray interactive nozzles, letting players activate sprays on their opponents and engage in exciting water battles. Tactik stands out as the first-ever pulse water cannon, allowing users to precisely control water jet intensity through the revolutionary PulseSpray technology. Dynamik N°1 & N°2 cater to younger players with an easy-turn 360° TwistFlow mechanism, allowing little ones to guide water onto cascading buckets or spinning wheels for an engaging, hands-on experience.

All products are engineered for smart water management, ensuring maximum fun with minimal water usage. With low water flow rate designs, each feature optimizes water efficiency without compromising on excitement, making it the ideal solution for municipalities and designers looking to create sustainable and engaging public play spaces.

Whether designing a new Splashpad or upgrading an existing one, VECTORY is built for adaptability. Featuring the Anchoring System Safeswap, the collection allows for easy layout reconfiguration, ensuring long-term flexibility without major renovations.

30 Years of International Success

For nearly three decades, Vortex has been shaping the way kids and families play in urban environments, water parks, and resorts worldwide. With iconic solutions such as Splashpad, Elevations , waterslides, Dream Tunnel and the new CoolHub, Vortex has created more than 10,000 custom installations spanning 50 countries and five continents. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has regional offices in the United States, Spain, and the Netherlands,and an extensive distribution network supporting Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America.

Innovating Sustainable Aquatic Spaces

As a leader in the aquatic play industry, Vortex sets high standards for environmental, social, and governance practices. Vortex has always been committed to sustainability and innovation in water management, continuously striving to innovate for future ge nerations. From day one, the company’s dedication to sustainability has grown, allowing it to responsibly manage water resources. By combining advanced water controller technology with tailored water management solutions that comply with local environmental regulations, Vortex provides solutions that best meet customers’ ecological objectives. Responding to the challenges of climate change, Vortex introduced CoolHub, an urban oasis designed to provide refreshing spaces for all citizens. This initiative aligns with many cities’ objectives to mitigate urban heat, promote sustainability and enhance the well-being of their population. CoolHub creates an inviting public environment that fosters healthy, equitable, and resilient communities.