Proposed Amusement Rides Standard to cover dry slide systems

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — ASTM International’s amusement rides and devices committee (F24) invites all interested parties to join in developing a proposed standard covering dry slide systems. The committee is particularly interested in participation from designers and operators of both older and new slide systems.

ASTM member William Bussone says that, while dry slides are an extremely old ride type, in the last decade many new types of slides have been introduced. These include large indoor dry snow tubing slides and drop or jump slides that land in an airbag or a similar impact attenuation device.

“Dry slides have become adventure attractions, whereas traditionally they were more of a typical carnival-style ride, such as burlap sack fun slides,” says Bussone, managing engineer, CBE Consultants. “Different jurisdictions currently have a mishmash of internal rules about how to handle slides, so the regulatory landscape is confused and confusing.”

According to Bussone, developing the proposed guide (WK93943) is an attempt to collect most slide types under a guide that provides consistent direction for how to approach design, manufacture, and operation of a slide as an amusement ride.

