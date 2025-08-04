FACE Amusement group appoints Kashif Ahmad to lead next phase of growth, bringing 30 years of global experience and operational expertise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group, a leading operator of entertainment experiences and hospitality brands across the U.S., is proud to announce the appointment of Kashif Ahmad as Vice President of Business Development. A respected leader in the global family entertainment industry, Ahmad brings 30 years of expertise in operations, technology integration, and guest experience innovation.

“Kash brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of driving innovation,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. His operational expertise, passion for guest experience and proven ability to lead and innovate at scale make him the perfect fit for FACE as we expand both our entertainment and hospitality platforms. We’re thrilled to have him on board to help shape the future of family fun.”

“What drew me to FACE is their clear commitment to both innovation and community,” said Kash Ahmad. “They understand that fun can be meaningful, and I’m proud to join a team that brings that to life every day.”

Ahmad served as Executive Director at Cineplex Entertainment LP, where he played a pivotal role in the development of two of Canada’s top entertainment brands: Playdium and The Rec Room. He also recently served as Chief Management Consultant, North & South America, for Embed — the global leader in cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries. During his time at Embed, he worked with leading operators to enhance guest experiences, streamline operations and drive profitability through customized technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of family entertainment venues.

Having lived in Canada and Southeast Asia, Kash developed an international perspective early in life, with a personal fascination for arcades around the world. That passion ultimately led to his professional journey — a career dedicated to transforming transactions into experiences and fostering long-term customer loyalty.

As Vice President of Business Development, Ahmad will oversee strategic partnerships, concept development, and market expansion efforts, supporting FACE Amusement Group’s growing portfolio of entertainment and hospitality brands including Arcade City, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, Downtown Flavortown and Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar.