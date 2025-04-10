IATP Continues exclusive vendor partnership with The Insurance Center for discounted rates on trampoline and adventure parks insurance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The International Adventure of Trampoline Parks (IATP) is pleased to announce the continuation of its exclusive partnership with The Insurance Center, offering IATP members access to discounted insurance rates tailored specifically for trampoline and adventure parks. This ongoing collaboration ensures that IATP members continue to receive competitive rates and comprehensive coverage for their businesses.

As part of this exclusive member benefit, trampoline and adventure park owners will continue to have access to specialized insurance solutions, including liability, property, workers’ compensation, and more. The Insurance Center’s deep understanding of the trampoline and adventure park industry ensures that IATP members are receiving the best coverage options available at discounted rates.

Why Join the IATP Today?

The Insurance Center offers policies that are specifically designed to meet the needs of trampoline and adventure parks, providing comprehensive protection for your business. Industry Networking and Resources: Joining the IATP means gaining access to a strong network of industry professionals and valuable resources to support the growth and success of your trampoline or adventure park.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Insurance Center, which has provided exceptional value to our members. Access to discounted, tailored insurance coverage is just one of the many benefits of being part of the IATP community. We’re committed to helping our members save and grow their businesses with the best resources available.”

– Philip Slaggert, Chair, IATP

“The Insurance Center has always been proud to serve the trampoline and adventure park industry, and we’re excited to continue supporting IATP members with customized, cost-effective insurance solutions. Our team understands the unique needs of this industry and we are dedicated to helping IATP members ensure their businesses are properly protected at competitive rates.”

– Shawn Iverson, Principal, The Insurance Center

By continuing this exclusive partnership, IATP members can take advantage of significant savings while ensuring their businesses are properly protected. Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity.