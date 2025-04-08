Dorney Park donates over $70k of tickets to ‘Tickets for Kids Charities’

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom announced today that it will once again work with Tickets for Kids Charities to distribute a thousand complimentary single-day admission tickets for the 2025 season. Dorney Park estimates that the total contribution is worth over 70-thousand dollars.

Public Relations Manager Ryan Eldredge says they are increasing the number of tickets donated this year to the organization in order to expand access to the thrills of the park.

“We remain committed to our region and the children who live here,” said Eldredge. “As we did in 2024 we will continue to give back and to find ways to help our community. Expanding access to the park and providing opportunities to those less fortunate is just one way that we can show that Dorney Park Cares.”

Tickets for Kids provides free access for low-income and at-risk kids to attend the arts, cultural, educational, and athletic venues of their community. The organization’s mission is to inspire hope, dreams, and achievements for a lifetime.

“We are extremely thankful to have the opportunity to continue our great relationship with Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom for another summer. As we continue to grow and expand further into the eastern part of Pennsylvania, it is wonderful to know that we have partner organizations committed to our mission, standing by our side.” Brandice E. Miller, Executive Director, Tickets for Kids Charities

The partnership will begin when Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom opens to the public for the season on Friday, May 9, 2025.

At the top of the list of highlights for the park in 2025 is the history-making roller coaster Iron Menace, as well as a Wildwater Kingdom enhancement project which will feature upgraded dining, retail, and sliding experiences.