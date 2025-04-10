Viola Davis steps off the screen and into Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds hollywood with new wax figure

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — In celebration of one of Hollywood’s most distinguished and accomplished actresses, Madame Tussauds Hollywood is proud to reveal a stunning new wax figure of EGOT winner Viola Davis. Renowned for her commanding performances and groundbreaking achievements, Davis made history as the youngest person and first African American to earn the prestigious Triple Crown of Acting—an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and two Tony Awards. The actress and producer is best known for her roles in highly acclaimed films and TV shows, including The Woman King, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Doubt, The Help, How To Get Away With Murder and more. With her career continuing to soar, she is set to take on the leading role in the highly anticipated film G20, out on Amazon Prime beginning April 10.

To make sure every detail of her figure was meticulously crafted, Davis sat down with the creative team, including sculptors, colorists, hairdressers, and stylists, who took approximately 200 measurements and photographs from every angle to ensure accuracy of her exact facial and physical features.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Davis. “It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

The new figure is dressed in the striking red Giorgio Armani Privé gown she wore to the 2017 Oscars, a night where she took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Fences. From her platform sneakers to a precise replica of her gold jewelry, including her wedding ring, every detail was considered to capture Davis’s signature elegance and presence with incredible accuracy.

“Viola Davis continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her powerful performances and extraordinary talent,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hollywood Tom Middleton. “This figure is a tribute to her lasting influence in the entertainment industry, giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and connect with her brilliance like never before.”

Before its official reveal at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Davis came face-to-face with her wax figure, a moment that honored her extraordinary career and powerful presence on screen. Now on display, the figure serves as a tribute to Davis’s lasting impact on the entertainment industry, offering guests a unique opportunity to engage with her legacy in an immersive and personal way.