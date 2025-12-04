Jayme Buttke of Wisconsin Association of Fairs honored with IAFE Top Recruiter Award

DENVER, Colo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) proudly honored Jayme Buttke, IFMG, CFE, Wisconsin Association of Fairs, with the 2025 IAFE Top Recruiter Award. This distinguished recognition was announced on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the IAFE Convention and Trade Show held in Denver, Colorado.

“Jayme brought 23 new fairs from Wisconsin into the IAFE through the state’s Economic Impact Study initiative. Her dedication to promoting membership and supporting the fair community continues to strengthen the future of our industry,” said IAFE President and CEO David Grindle, CAE.

Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, the Top Recruiter Award recognizes the individual who recruited the most IAFE members between November 2, 2024, and November 1, 2025.