Ray Allison of Indiana State Fair elected 2026 IAFE Board Chair

DENVER, Colo. — Ray Allison, CFE, Chief Operating Officer of the Indiana State Fair, has been elected Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“It has been a privilege to work in the fair industry for more than 30 years and to play a small part in carrying on the traditions that make this industry so unique. It is an honor to serve as Chair of the IAFE Board of Directors and support its members across North America and the world,” said Allison.

Allison is a 1996 graduate of Bradley University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications. He began his professional career in the advertising industry, specializing in brand development for small and mid-sized businesses.

His connection to the Indiana State Fair began in college and has continued every August since — totaling 32 Fairs. Allison joined the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center full-time in 2007 as Public Safety Manager. He was promoted to Public Safety Director in 2009, Director of Operations in 2012, and Vice President of Administration in 2014.

In his current role as Chief Operating Officer, Allison oversees the Indiana State Fair Foundation, strategic planning initiatives, and campus development projects. His responsibilities also include event services, facility operations and maintenance, safety and security, food and beverage, livestock, and agricultural education.

Allison was appointed to the IAFE Board Executive Committee in 2023. He served as Second Vice Chair in 2024, Vice Chair in 2025, and now assumes the role of Chair for 2026.