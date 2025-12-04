Alicia Shoults of Ohio State Fair elected as IAFE Second Vice Chair

DENVER, Colo. — Alicia Shoults, CFE, of the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, has been elected Second Vice Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to serve as Second Vice Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Fairs are at the heart of their communities around the world. It is a privilege to represent our entire diverse membership — from fairs of all sizes to our valued associate members, state and provincial associations, and industry partners. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated members to strengthen these vital community institutions that bring joy, education, and connection to millions of people each year. Together, we will ensure that fairs remain vibrant cornerstones of the communities they serve,” said Shoults.

Shoults began her career in the fair industry as a youth participant in 4-H and as a county junior fair board member. While in college, she completed a summer internship with the Ohio State Fair, which ultimately led to a full-time career with the organization. She was named marketing and public relations director in 2011, overseeing all marketing, advertising, public relations, and social media efforts. Her role expanded in 2019 when she was promoted to assistant general manager.

In addition to her leadership at the Ohio State Fair, Shoults has been deeply involved in industry and community organizations. She has served on the IAFE Board of Directors, is a past president of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Central Ohio Chapter, and has served on the YMCA of Ross County Board of Directors. She was recently appointed to the IAFE Education Foundation Board of Trustees. Among her many honors, she was named the IAFE Rising Star in 2023 and the PRSA Central Ohio Tom Poling Practitioner of the Year in 2022. Shoults is a graduate of The Ohio State University.

As Second Vice Chair, Shoults will serve on the IAFE Executive Committee for a five-year term, rotating through leadership positions each year. She will serve as Second Vice Chair in 2026, First Vice Chair in 2027, Chair in 2028, Immediate Past Chair in 2029, and Past Chair in 2030.