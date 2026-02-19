SeaWorld Orlando unveils final artist lineup for its most ambitious Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is adding five new headliners to its Seven Seas Food Festival concert series, including Elvis Crespo, Jesse McCartney, Great White & Slaughter, Molly Hatchet, and Rend Collective, as the park announces the final artist lineup through May 17.

The Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando is already delivering unforgettable concert moments, from a packed house for Flo Rida to high-energy sets from Saliva and Bow Wow that have had Bayside Stadium buzzing.

With opening weekends drawing strong crowds and setting the tone for the season, the festival is set to deliver more than 30 headlining performances throughout its run at Bayside Stadium.



2026 Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Lineup

Jan. 31 | Flo Rida

Feb. 1 | Saliva

Feb. 7 | Bow Wow

Feb. 14 | The Click Five

Feb. 15 | Warrant

Feb. 20 | Jefferson Starship

Feb. 21 | Omar Courtz

Feb. 22 | Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Feb. 27 | Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

Feb. 28 | Gene Simmons

Mar. 6 | Smash Mouth

Mar. 7 | Maddie & Tae

Mar. 8 | I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory, Young MC, Color Me Badd

Mar. 14 | Connor Price

Mar. 15 | Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

Mar. 21 | All-4-One

Mar. 22 | The Beach Boys

Mar. 27 | Soulja Boy and Baby Bash

Mar. 28 | Fitz and the Tantrums

Apr. 4 | Brett Young

Apr. 10 | Chris Janson

Apr. 11 | Great White & Slaughter

Apr. 12 | The Fray

Apr. 17 | Uncle Kracker

Apr. 18 | Trace Adkins

Apr. 25 | Jesse McCartney

Apr. 26 | Boyz II Men

May. 1 | Molly Hatchet

May. 2 | Rend Collective

May 9 | Grupo Manía

May 16 | Proyecto Uno

May 17 | Elvis Crespo



A World of Flavor and Then Some

Seven Seas Food Festival is SeaWorld Orlando’s signature seasonal culinary celebration, featuring global flavors, specialty beverages and live entertainment across the park. Guests can explore 29 international food and beverage marketplaces inspired by cultures from around the world, with limited-time menu items introduced throughout the season to bring new flavors and experiences on repeat visits. Menus rotate regularly throughout the festival, giving guests new dishes and drinks to discover with each visit.

New for 2026, the festival debuts eight new marketplace concepts, including Old Fashioned Milk Co. presented by Undeniably Dairy, Travelers Café, Half Pipe Pavilion, Cantina, Lucky Cat, Mediterranean Wine, Brews presented by Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Hops and Dreams presented by Wicked Weed.

Fan-favorite dishes throughout the season include buttery lobster rolls, barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese, Brazilian churrasco steak with chimichurri, Polynesian Huli Huli chicken, rich butter chicken, Southern-style shrimp and grits and sweet Mediterranean baklava, alongside other fresh, limited-time creations. In addition to global bites, the festival highlights homegrown flavor with craft beers from Central Florida breweries, including Central 28, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Crooked Can.

At the Old Fashioned Milk Co. marketplace presented by Undeniably Dairy, guests can indulge in classic dairy-forward treats, including milkshakes, rich dessert cupcakes and indulgent specialty cocktails like espresso martinis and White Russians, along with spiked and nonalcoholic milk-based favorites. This partnership highlights the role dairy plays in creating memorable, flavor-filled experiences for families and guests.

“Dairy has a special way of making great food even more delicious, from rich, creamy flavors to the comforting classics people love,” said Senior Vice President Patrick Haller of Florida Dairy Farmers. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with SeaWorld Orlando and highlight the versatility and flavor of dairy at the Old Fashioned Milk Co. marketplace during the Seven Seas Food Festival, where dairy takes center stage.”



Upgrade Your Festival Experience

Guests looking to make the most of the festival can choose from optional upgrades and premium experiences:



Reserved Concert Seating |Secure the best seats in the house with pricing starting at $9.99, including options for reserved, up-close and front-row experiences.

Secret Menu (at Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar) |Guests can unlock SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever Secret Menu experience, featuring a limited-time, three-course dining adventure available daily at Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar. This chef-curated offering delivers a surprise menu designed to elevate theme park dining with bold flavors and an immersive underwater setting.



Seas the Flavor (Wine-Pairing Dinners) |Food lovers can reserve an elevated dining experience with Seas the Flavor, a chef-curated, multi-course tasting menu paired with select wines and hosted at Sea Harbor Pavilion. This limited-capacity experience offers an intimate look at SeaWorld Orlando’s culinary creativity in a setting designed for food-forward storytelling.



Seven Seas Food Lanyards (Best Value) |Guests can sample their way around the world with Seven Seas Food Lanyards, a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy multiple festival dishes and drinks throughout the park. Lanyards are available in 10- and 15-punch sampler options for all guests, with an 18-punch sampler offered exclusively for SeaWorld annual pass members at a discounted price. Guests who purchase four or more 10- or 15-punch lanyards online receive 15% off.

