Universal Orlando Resort debuts all-new weeklong ticket that gives guests six or seven days of access to all four of its acclaimed theme parks

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort has introduced an all-new multi-day ticket product for U.S. residents designed to complement its evolution into a weeklong vacation destination. Guests can purchase multi-day tickets that grant them six or seven days of park-to-park access to all four Universal Orlando theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay and the all-new Universal Epic Universe. And for a limited time, guests can take advantage of a special rate where they can purchase this new six- or seven-day ticket for the price of a five-day ticket.

Guests can also pair this new ticket with a special, value-driven hotel offer where they’ll receive a $300 hotel dining credit when they book a stay of five-nights or longer at one of the following magnificently themed Universal Orlando hotels: Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.

With the new six- and seven-day ticket products, guests will have all the time they need to experience a week’s worth of thrills and excitement that can only be found at Universal Orlando. They can enjoy more than 75 innovative and immersive rides and attractions across four theme parks – including the all-new, award-winning Universal Epic Universe; enjoy inventive dining, unique shopping and compelling entertainment for the entire family at Universal CityWalk; and more. Plus, they can stay just minutes away from the fun with accommodations at a Universal Orlando hotel – each featuring its own amenities and spectacular theming that make them destinations in and of themselves.