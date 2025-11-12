International Ride Training unveils Ride Camp Safety Seminar – early bird registration now open! 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Get ready for an exhilarating experience with International Ride Training at their highly anticipated Ride Camp safety seminar, taking place from February 9-13, 2026, at the beautiful Tapatio Springs and Resort Conference Center in San Antonio, Texas, with an exciting day at Six Flags Fiesta Texas! This year’s theme is “Safety Takes Center Stage”.

Join industry leaders and fellow operators for five immersive days dedicated to enhancing Ride and Aquatic Operator safety skills, streamlining efficiency, and elevating operational leadership. This event promises to equip attendees with vital knowledge and best practices essential for ensuring the safe operation of amusement park rides and aquatic attractions.

As a newly accredited provider with IACET, International Ride Training is proud to present expert instructors who will cover a broad spectrum of crucial topics, including ADA compliance, emergency procedures, and superior guest service techniques. Attendees will not only benefit from engaging presentations but also gain hands-on experience through interactive training exercises and simulations at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Participants meeting the necessary criteria will be awarded up to 4.0 CEUs, recognizing their commitment to safety excellence.

Registration for Ride Camp is officially open, and early bird pricing is available for a limited time. Don’t miss out on securing your spot for this unparalleled learning opportunity! Visit www.ridetraining.com for more information and to register today.