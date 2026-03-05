TEA announces INSPIRE the Night is heading to Universal Epic Universe

BURBANK, Calif. — The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA)s is thrilled to announce the 2026 INSPIRE the Night event will take place at Universal Epic Universe on Thursday, 30 April featuring exclusive access from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Winner of four Thea Awards, the groundbreaking theme park is the perfect location for members of the themed entertainment industry to celebrate innovation, creativity and excellence.

Throughout the evening attendees will explore and enjoy exclusive access to the attractions and entertainment in three of the park’s themed lands: Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™ and Celestial Park. Complimentary food and beverages will be available at select locations throughout the night.

“INSPIRE the Night has become one of TEA’s most popular, must-attend events and we are excited to bring this year’s to Universal Epic Universe,” shared Melissa Oviedo, chief executive officer, TEA. “Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the attractions that earned a Thea Award alongside the creators, designers, installers and partners who brought those projects to life. We invite TEA members to bring their colleagues, peers and family members to experience INSPIRE the Night for an incredible night of camaraderie, connection and celebration at Universal Epic Universe.”

“For the first time ever, TEA is hosting INSPIRE and the Thea Awards Gala in Orlando,” Oviedo continued. “We are programming a thoughtful, important week of events all curated to inspire, invigorate and engage attendees across the entire themed entertainment spectrum. INSPIRE the Night at Epic Universe is just one of several outstanding events we are planning for our members and anyone who is part of the themed entertainment industry.”

Tickets to INSPIRE the Night are on sale now. TEA members can purchase tickets for themselves, friends and family members at an early-bird rate of $195 each until Tuesday, 31 March. Non-member tickets start at $250.00 each. Tickets to INSPIRE the Night can be purchased a la carte or combined with registration for the 2026 INSPIRE conference and 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala at TEAConnect.org.