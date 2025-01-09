Global leadership movement announcement reinforcing “The Embed Difference”

SINGAPORE — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, announces the global movement of its chief executive teams to kick off 2025 with gusto.

“We always say that our customers are at the heart of everything we do and how we do it—our customer-centricity has always been the driving force of our business,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “This is not just PR talk or a company line; this is The Embed Difference — the commitment to layering value for our customers to enable their success, which includes partnering with the best tech partners, like Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Google, breaking industry barriers, and travelling to the corners of the world to be with them.”

Proving that actions are louder than words, CEO Renee Welsh and CTO Andy Welsh recently relocated from Singapore to Dubai, UAE, Embed’s HQ in EMEA, to deepen Embed’s roots in a region with many Embed customers and unparalleled growth.

To support Welsh’s regional vision, Rob McMenamin joins Embed as the new EMEA General Manager. From his 12 years with entertainment giant and Embed customer, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), McMenamin is the group’s former Director of Leisure & Entertainment and has an extensive amusement and entertainment background from the UK, Australia, and the Middle East.

This strategic EMEA move comes shortly after Embed relocated its C-suite executives Sara Paz (CMO and Chief Growth Officer) and Michael Lopez (CXO and General Manager, NASA region) from Singapore to Dallas, TX in early 2024.

Lopez welcomes the latest appointments to the CX team to further Embed’s focus on customer care, support, and training: Mike Hartgrove joins as the new Global Director of Customer Experience, bringing his management expertise from multiple industries to lead the Support and Training teams, reinforcing Embed’s 99% customer approval rating.

To ensure the Embed system’s seamlessness and consistency in every location, Michael Smith takes on the role of Embed’s Global Director of Installation, equipped with over 17 years of C-level executive leadership in health sciences industries and as President of wellness start-up, The Virtual Formula.

In their move to Dallas, Paz and Lopez rolled out an ongoing series of customer success programmes for the Embed family of FECs. Within a few months in North America, astounding results ensued: hiring the Embed Success Squad™, the dedicated team of professionals, gurus, and consultants with the single aim of supporting Embed customers to maximise their system with free SaaS product trials, virtual and onsite training, best practice consultations, and free marketing toolkits and printed marketing collaterals.

The Success Squad™ also includes two payment industry experts, affectionately referred to as Payment Gateway Gurus, who provide complimentary payment processing consultations to help Embed customers cut their losses from fluctuating processing rates (due to hidden fees, merchant fees, etc.) and take advantage of the savings they can get by simply changing their payment provider, achieving life-changing results for operators.

On top of these benefits, the big move to the NASA region paved the way for an industry-first event, opening the November 2024 IAAPA Expo week in Orlando, FL with the customer-exclusive, TED Talk- style Embed Connect Summit, enabling Embed customers to meet, network, share insights and best practices to cross-pollinate ideas with the industry’s best players, and exploring how to take their business to the next level together. “We’re expecting to yield groundbreaking results with this strategic EMEA movement to complement what we have accomplished in the NASA region thus far,” concludes CEO Renee Welsh.