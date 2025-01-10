Electric Banana Band coming to Grönan Live 2025!

One of Sweden’s greatest cultural acts – Electric Banana Band will come to Gröna Lund on June 7, 2025. The band was formed in 1980 and consists of several prominent musicians, including three of Sweden’s greatest cultural personalities: Lasse Åberg, Klasse Möllberg and Janne Schaffer.

Electric Banana Band is permeated by humor and themes that have succeeded, with the swing intact, touching on everything from environmental issues, friendship and not least caring for our animals. Electric Banana Band will perform with a unique summer concert at Gröna Lund this summer where the whole family can go bananas with jungle hits in the band’s energetic concert/art installation. Their message carved out in the form of Electric Banana Band’s subtle lyrics about protecting nature and being kind to each other has made them loved by generation after generation that shows Electric Banana Band’s unique cultural achievement. Electric Banana Band has previously drawn large crowds at concerts such as the Hultsfred Festival, where 27,000 people danced, and the Sweden Rock Festival, where 32,000 fans went bananas in front of the stage. With these successes behind them, expectations are high for the gig on Gröna Lund’s Main Stage.

With a combination of pop, rock and reggae influences, they have created iconic songs such as “Banankontakt”, “Zwampen” and not least “Min Piraya Maya” – where an entire audience in front of Hultsfred’s largest stage followed Electric Banana Band’s entire Maya choreography – flawlessly. Will we see a synchronized sea of audiences in front of Gröna Lund’s Main Stage also in the summer of 2025? The outlook is good! Welcome to Grönan on June 7 – it will be animally good!