Gardaland Resort enters 2025, its 50th anniversary year, with a second major innovation: Dragon Empire

The year 2025 marks an extraordinary milestone for Gardaland Resort, as it celebrates half a century of magic, adventure and fun with a new and symbolic commemorative logo. In elegant gold, the new logo (created for this year) includes the two key dates for the park – 1975, the year of opening, and 2025, the anniversary year – with a design that combines tradition and innovation. The number ‘5’ takes the shape of Gardaland’s ‘G’, while the ‘0’ encloses the stylised face of Prezzemolo, the mascot which is beloved by generations of visitors and a symbol of the Park. Also, the ’50’ recalls the word ‘GO‘, representing a vision of the Park that looks enthusiastically to the future.

In this spirit of celebration, Gardaland Resort launches a historic year with the announcement of a second extraordinary innovation: Dragon Empire, the sparkling remodelled area that pays homage to the traditions of the Orient.

Following the enthusiastic response last November to the announcement of the first great novelty, Animal Treasure Island, Gardaland Resort confirms its commitment to enriching the Park by creating unique experiences for families and young people, turning every visit into moments of pure joy.

Dragon Empire will take visitors into a world of colour, music and all-day celebrations. At the entrance, a majestic gateway dominated by shades of blue and red and embellished with red lanterns, decorative fans and ropes in five colours, welcomes guests and immerses them in a festive atmosphere, “as if New Year began each and every day“.

In the heart of the remodelled area, attractions – which will hold further surprises for visitors – will be flanked by spectacular shows and music, turning every visit into a memorable experience.

With this second innovation, Gardaland Resort celebrates its 50th anniversary, confirming itself as a cornerstone of the amusement industry, backed by a tradition and know-how that have made it a pioneer in the sector and an innovative vision that continues to chart its course towards the future.

Dragon Empire will open in April 2025, ready to help mark the 50th anniversary season as unique and unforgettable.