31st annual TEA Thea Awards tickets on sale 

BURBANK, CALIF (14 January 2025) – The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the highly anticipated 31st Annual TEA Thea Awards Gala. The elegant affair, recognized as the premier business and social event of the themed entertainment industry will be held on Saturday, 15 March 2025, at the Hilton Universal Hotel in Universal City, California. Celebrating ingenuity and excellence, the Gala honors new global attractions, places and spaces that inspire millions of guests.

The Gala follows TEA INSPIRE which will take place 12-14 March. TEA INSPIRE is the industry’s most complete networking and learning experience. Peer-led discussions accompany in-depth presentations about the creation and development of this year’s class of TEA Thea Award winners. INSPIRE’s unique format celebrates the professionals and teams that bring audacious and bold ideas to life in the world of themed entertainment.

Anyone can attend the TEA Thea Awards Gala, and everyone is encouraged to be there. Individual tickets start at $395 and are available for purchase online. Tables and sponsorship packages are also available.

“The 31st annual TEA Thea Awards is the highlight of the year for the themed entertainment industry,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO of the TEA. “This year’s Thea Award winners represent excellence while celebrating what it means to be bold, audacious, and innovative. The projects can be found in every corner of the world and will inspire millions for many years to come.”

“TEA celebrates the incredible professionals and teams in the themed entertainment industry. We embrace diversity and creativity, and we highlight their talent and hard work. We are excited for this year’s event and hope that more people than ever will join us for both TEA INSPIRE and the Thea Awards Gala.”

In addition to this year’s Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement, the Gala will welcome and honor four professionals who have left an indelible mark on the themed entertainment industry:

The Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement – Rick Rothschild, Found and Chief Creative, FAR Out! Creative Direction.

The Thea Catalyst Award – Dayton Schroeder, AIA, Vice President and Design Director, SmithGroup; and Naoki Tanaka, Creative Director, Dentsu Lab Tokyo

The Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award – Lynn Willrich, Co-Owner І Director, D J Willrich, Ltd.

For more information on TEA and to see the full list of the 31st Annual TEA Thea Award winners, visit TEAConnect.org.