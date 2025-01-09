Innovative Attraction Management acquires Diggerland USA to expand its portfolio of family-oriented attractions

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Innovative Attraction Management (IAM), a leading provider of creative management services and strategic growth solutions for the entertainment and leisure industry, is proud to announce its acquisition of Diggerland USA, a unique and one-of-a-kind theme park where guests can operate real construction equipment in a family-friendly environment. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in IAM’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to offering exceptional experiences for visitors of all ages.

Diggerland USA, located in West Berlin, NJ, offers a thrilling and hands-on adventure with attractions that allow guests to operate diggers, backhoes, and other heavy machinery under the supervision of trained staff. Since its inception, the park has attracted families looking for an exciting, educational, and unique alternative to traditional amusement parks.

The acquisition will enable IAM to leverage its expertise in attraction management and operational efficiencies to further develop and grow Diggerland USA, while preserving the park’s core value of offering an interactive, immersive experience for guests. IAM plans to invest in the park’s infrastructure, introduce innovative new attractions, and enhance the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and personalized service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diggerland USA into the IAM family,” said James Harhi, CEO of Innovative Attraction Management. “Diggerland represents an incredible opportunity to expand our portfolio with a unique and niche offering in the family entertainment space. We are committed to preserving its fun and educational appeal, while also bringing new, exciting elements to the park. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of creating world-class experiences that inspire joy and wonder in visitors.”

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to Diggerland.