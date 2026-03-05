Mazda RX-7, Nissan Skyline GT-R and Toyota Supra Complete the dynamic ride vehicle line-up for “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift”

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood unveils the remaining three ride vehicles joining the previously announced Dodge Charger that will comprise each of the “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” trains as the theme park puts on final touches for this innovative, first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster, opening this summer.

The ride, which pays homage to the franchise’s suspenseful and meticulous choreography created for the edge-of-your-seat driving sequences, will offer guests a chance to step into one of the four ride vehicles, modeled after the cars driven by some of their favorite Fast & Furious characters in the film series, to experience the energy and thrill of the films’ street racing for themselves.

Within the load platform, the ride vehicles will be set against an original large-scale mural created by world-renowned artist Tristan Eaton. The freehand, spray-painted mural will be splashed across an interior brick wall and will depict the finale street racing scene in the original film with a montage of the aerial-bound Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra vehicles racing against a speeding train.

Included within this mural is a homage to Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto. The mural simultaneously conveys a sense of adrenaline as guests prepare to be transported into Universal Pictures’ exhilarating Fast & Furious universe.

At a glance, here is a look at the design inspirations for the four “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” ride vehicles:

Dodge Charger . This iconic ride vehicle is inspired by Dominic Toretto’s signature car featured throughout the film franchise. With its sleek black frame, this souped-up, 900-horsepower, 1970 Dodge Charger is considered the ultimate American muscle car.

. This iconic ride vehicle is inspired by Dominic Toretto’s signature car featured throughout the film franchise. With its sleek black frame, this souped-up, 900-horsepower, 1970 Dodge Charger is considered the ultimate American muscle car. Mazda RX-7 . This ride vehicle is inspired by the 1997 model car driven by Han Seoul-oh. Featuring 19-inch wheels, racing seats, upgraded suspension and custom interior detailing, the Mazda RX-7 is considered one of the most iconic cars in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

. This ride vehicle is inspired by the 1997 model car driven by Han Seoul-oh. Featuring 19-inch wheels, racing seats, upgraded suspension and custom interior detailing, the Mazda RX-7 is considered one of the most iconic cars in the Fast & Furious film franchise. Nissan Skyline GT-R . This ride vehicle is inspired by Brian O’Conner’s 2002 blue Nissan Skyline GT-R which was enhanced with extensive performance and styling modifications and is renowned for its unique appearance.

. This ride vehicle is inspired by Brian O’Conner’s 2002 blue Nissan Skyline GT-R which was enhanced with extensive performance and styling modifications and is renowned for its unique appearance. Toyota Supra. This ride vehicle is inspired by Brian O’Conner’s orange 1994 car featuring the legendary 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo inline-six engine. O’Conner owed Toretto a “10-second car,” and this one more than delivered on that promise. It is recognized as one of the most memorable cars in the film franchise.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood and is modeled after an expansive red brick, garage-like structure. It will feature groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at speeds up to 72 mph, while careening along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track—the equivalent of nearly 12 football fields—that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level Starway escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

This ambitious thrill ride roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of contemporary roller coasters across its global theme parks.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will join Universal Studios Hollywood’s slate of unprecedented groundbreaking attractions, including the interactive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, featuring the critically-acclaimed “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride; “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” highly immersive land that features Hogsmeade™ village, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™ rides; “Jurassic World—The Ride”; Illumination’s award-winning “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”; Springfield, U.S.A. and “The Simpsons Ride™”; “TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride-3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,” as well as the theme park’s signature, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour attraction.

About Fast & Furious Saga: Over the course of eleven films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. Following 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the blockbuster franchise expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the hit spin-off title,Hobbs & Shaw. In 2026, the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary and Universal announced that a thrilling new chapter—Fast Forever—will race into theaters March 17, 2028.