Gateway Ticketing Systems and Milwaukee County Zoo set stage for smarter, streamlined guest access

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, a global authority in ticketing, admission control, and guest experience technology, is proud to announce that Milwaukee County Zoo has formally selected its Galaxy product suite to lead a transformational upgrade in zoo operations and guest engagement.

Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and attracting over 1.3 million visitors annually, the Milwaukee County Zoo is widely recognized for its exceptional habitats, spanning nearly 200 acres and home to more than 2,220 animals representing over 340 species. Seeking a partner with industry expertise and proven innovation, the Zoo selected Gateway to deliver a mobile-first, integrated solution that enhances operational efficiency while elevating every touchpoint of the guest journey.

“We are proud to partner with the Milwaukee County Zoo as they embark on this dynamic new chapter,” stated Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Our shared mission is to enhance operations and deliver a seamless, engaging experience for every visitor. We are committed to leveraging our decades of innovation, exceptional customer service, and strategic insights to support this vital institution.”

The implementation will showcase a robust online booking platform complemented by stationary and mobile Galaxy® point-of-sale systems. It will incorporate advanced admission control and enhance the redesigned front entrance. Furthermore, the Galaxy platform will seamlessly integrate with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, ensuring real-time data access through operational reporting and fully supporting GiveX gift cards.

”Gateway is a point-of-sale leader in the zoo and aquarium industry and their capabilities stood out to us in our research,” Milwaukee County Zoo Deputy Director Vera Westphal said. “We are looking forward to providing a more seamless experience for our guests and excited to work with the Gateway team.”

Gateway’s flexible eCommerce platform, along with its intuitive user tools and mobile-first approach, will help the Zoo enhance the guest experience by minimizing friction. This modern suite of solutions will empower the Zoo’s team to manage operations more efficiently and enhance the overall visitor experience. Additionally, it enables agile, data-driven decision-making.

With a long-standing reputation for pioneering technology in the attractions space and a global client base of over 500 venues, Gateway remains committed to advancing the industry through continuous investment in research, development, and customer success.

Gateway employs over 150 employees, including software developers, technical experts, IT specialists, project managers, customer service representatives, and other professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.