Fever and Merlin Entertainment partner to bring Super Neon attraction to Mall of America for its global debut

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A dazzling new immersive experience is about to electrify the Twin Cities. Super Neon, a vibrant wonderland of glowing lights and surreal landscapes, will make its U.S. debut at the iconic Mall of America® on September 12, 2025. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, and the waitlist for early access is now open.

Conceived, designed, and brought to life in under a year, this first-of-its-kind world quickly went from imagination to reality by Merlin Magic Making, the creative powerhouse behind Merlin Entertainments and presented by Fever—the global live entertainment discovery platform. Super Neon invites guests of all ages to step into a kaleidoscopic world of art, light, and imagination. Designed to ignite creativity and joy, the experience blends high-concept visuals with hands-on fun in an uplifting, dreamlike environment.

Spanning a 45–60 minute journey, Super Neon leads visitors through a series of luminous, interactive rooms where imagination comes to life. Spanning more than 11,000 square-foot of space at Mall of America, this experience brings a neon wonderland which will spark wonder, elevate senses, and leave guests feeling uplifted. The illuminated playground will provide interactives such as:

A colorful rainstorm, complete with underwater umbrellas hanging from the sky

Stroll through a magical forest where guests’ touch brings life to towering trees

Pose with radiant sculptures, sensory light tunnels and cloudlike dreamscapes

“Paint” with beams of color and explore otherworldly, photogenic installations

Each environment is crafted to inspire play, self-expression, and unforgettable memories—whether you’re visiting with friends, family, or flying solo, Super Neon is the perfect outing for locals and tourists alike.

“Super Neon all started with the trend and fascination in awe-inspiring lighting installations and how light has a mood-boosting impact on us all,” said Liz Cummings, Merlin Making Creative Lead for New Products & Concepts. “In making this world’s first attraction from start to finish in less than a year, we were able to hone in on current trends and make them relevant for our guests immediately. Throughout the creation of Super Neon, we’ve had to completely rethink how we bring attractions to life—working differently with our teams to deliver faster while still bringing the depth, quality, and signature Merlin magic our guests expect.”

“At Fever, we’re passionate about bringing unique, world-class experiences to life for audiences everywhere,” said Tom Mcelwee, RGM North America at Fever. “Super Neon is a perfect example of immersive storytelling done right. It’s imaginative, meaningful, and designed to spark wonder while elevating the senses of people of all ages. We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to the greater Minneapolis area.”

The experience will be located on level 3 of Mall of America at 338 West Market, Bloomington, MN. Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 7:00 p.m.)

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:00 p.m.)

Note: The exhibit will close on Tuesdays for maintenance.

Tickets start at $25.99. Guests can now join the waitlist for early ticket access ahead of the general on-sale which begins August 14.

With a reputation for delivering unforgettable pop-ups across the U.S. and beyond, Merlin and Fever’s newest creation promises to be a highlight of the summer season—a glowing invitation to reconnect with your sense of awe.