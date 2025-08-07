Image Engineering acquires The Attractions Services Company (TASC) expanding capabilities

BALTIMORE, Md. — Image Engineering, a leading company in special effects production and custom effect engineering announced today the acquisition of The Attractions Services Company (TASC).

TASC is a leading expert in design, fabrication and installation of cutting-edge special effects, motion-based platform rides, ride vehicles and show action equipment, for clients in the themed entertainment industry, location-based entertainment, museums, zoos, exhibits, hotels and casinos.

This strategic acquisition strengthens both companies’ market customer reach, enabling expanded offerings and enhanced service to clients worldwide.

“We believe bringing TASC into the Image family is a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our presence in the themed entertainment sector. TASC’s longstanding reputation and exceptional expertise in this industry align seamlessly with Image’s other established core verticals. Every aspect of this deal felt right —the culture, the talent, and the unwavering commitment to delivering excellent customer service.” – Joe Suehle, President, Image Engineering

TASC has built a strong reputation for safety and reliability in all of their custom engineered products. The acquisition will integrate the engineering and fabrication departments of both TASC and Image Engineering, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in themed entertainment, professional sports and concert touring.

“This is more than just a business deal. It’s the fusion of two powerhouse teams with a shared passion for innovation and immersive storytelling. Bringing together TASC’s expertise in permanent flame and show action systems, and Image Engineering’s groundbreaking special effects technology, we’re creating what will be a leading company in the world of Themed Entertainment. Our combined strengths will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering unforgettable experiences across live events, and beyond. The future of special effects, show action and “Neat Stuff” starts here and now.” – Ron Griffin, Founder, TASC

The acquisition is effective as of July 31, 2025.