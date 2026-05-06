Renewable Lubricants celebrates 35 years manufacturing environmentally friendly and food grade lubricants

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Renewable Lubricants celebrated their 35th anniversary of manufacturing environmentally friendly and food grade lubricants with visits and proclamations from local dignitaries. Heidi Workman, State Representative, and representatives from Congressman David Joyce (R-OH-14) toured the facilities, and learned how bio-based lubricants are formulated and blended to meet the needs of various industries, all on the farm that started it all. Afterwards, each presented Founder Bill Garmier and President Jacqueline Garmier with certificates commemorating the company’s 3 ½ decades in business.

“It was an honor to host Representative Workman and River Kale from Congressman Joyce’s office for a tour of our manufacturing plant,” said Renewable Lubricants VP Ben Garmier. “As the largest and oldest North American manufacturer of renewable lubricants, we appreciate them celebrating our 35 years of manufacturing in Ohio”.

“Thank you to Renewable Lubricants for the opportunity to tour your facility and celebrate your 35th anniversary,” said State Representative Heidi Workman. “It was an honor to present a commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives recognizing this important milestone and the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, job creation, and economic growth in our region. Renewable Lubricants has made a lasting impact in Portage County, and I appreciate your continued investment in our community.”

Renewable Lubricants manufactures a wide range of environmentally friendly products that replace conventional petroleum-based lubricants. In addition to being safer for the environment and the employees using them, Renewable Lubricants typically outperform the traditional formulations they are replacing. Among the company’s offerings are Hydraulic and Industrial Lubricants, Food Grade Lubricants, automotive lubricants, and marine lubricants.