Universal Orlando Resort prepares for exciting new experiences across the destination

Universal Orlando Resort is continuing its unprecedented momentum as it prepares for a slate of compelling new guest offerings across the destination – ranging from new themed areas to delicious eateries.

While additional details will be shared in the months ahead, work will soon be underway and impact the following existing experiences:

Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida : Horror Make-Up Show will undergo a temporary closure beginning May 12, 2026 to make way for a reimagined experience. Opening later this year, the updated show will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises – all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love.



: Horror Make-Up Show will undergo a temporary closure beginning May 12, 2026 to make way for a reimagined experience. Opening later this year, the updated show will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises – all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love. Lost Continent at Universal Islands of Adventure: In the coming months, venues and experiences within Lost Continent will permanently close in phases to make way for a new themed area. This will include the closure of Mythos Restaurant in 2027.



In the coming months, venues and experiences within Lost Continent will permanently close in phases to make way for a new themed area. This will include the closure of Mythos Restaurant in 2027. Thunder Falls Terrace at Universal Islands of Adventure : Thunder Falls Terrace restaurant will close this summer and transform into an all-new dining concept that will become the new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure. The rethemed dining location will debut in 2027.



: Thunder Falls Terrace restaurant will close this summer and transform into an all-new dining concept that will become the new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure. The rethemed dining location will debut in 2027. Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice at Universal CityWalk: Founded by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice is coming to Universal CityWalk, featuring a variety of creative, flavor-packed hot dogs, Italian ices and more for guests to enjoy. It will take the place of Hot Dog Hall of Fame, which will close in July to make way for the new venue.

This exciting list of updates joins previously announced new experiences that are on the way, including Five Guys and Luke Combs’ Category 10 coming to Universal CityWalk, and the all-new, high-speed roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift joining the Universal Studios Florida family in 2027.