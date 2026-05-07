It’s Electric! SeaWorld shines this summer with new bigger than ever fun

ORLANDO — This summer, SeaWorld Orlando shines with their biggest and best line-up of attractions, events and animal encounters. Taking center stage is Electric Ocean, a premier summer nighttime event beginning June 12. As the sun sets, guests can dive into the long-awaited return of nighttime animal shows, incredible environments of light and music with friendly DJ dance parties at Club SeaGlow, witness the incredible cirque spectacular show, Hydro Surge, and close the night with an all-new drone and fireworks spectacular.



“This summer, there are so many reasons to visit SeaWorld Orlando. Electric Ocean is bigger and better than ever and we are introducing three nighttime animal presentations featuring our orcas, sea lions and dolphins,” said Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando. “Guests will experience powerful animal connections by day and a full lineup of electrifying nighttime entertainment—from immersive presentations to a breathtaking drone and fireworks finale—that transforms the park after dark.”

Three Nighttime Animal Experiences

Beginning June 12, three nighttime animal presentations debut, blending entertainment, education, and energy:

Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night features vibrant lighting, music, and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere.

features vibrant lighting, music, and high-energy choreography that celebrates the power and beauty of killer whales in a festival-style atmosphere. Sea Lions Tonite brings even more laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises.

brings even more laughs, personality, and fast-paced comedy as SeaWorld’s beloved sea lions take center stage with all-new surprises. Dolphins: Touch the Sky features playful bottlenose dolphins, inspiring storytelling, and an energetic soundtrack that celebrates the connection between humans and the natural world.

Hydro Surge: Cirque Spectacular Show

Hydro Surge is a pulse-pounding cirque spectacular where the power of the ocean meets industrial grit. Featuring high-energy acrobatics, dynamic dancers and a live drummer, this immersive show pulls guests into a tidal rush. Performances take place in the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater throughout the summer.

Club SeaGlow: An Electrifying DJ Party for All Guests

For an unforgettable night filled with music, lights, dancing and more, guests can join this family-friendly DJ party at Bayside Stadium. A DJ spins dance music all evening, creating an electrifying atmosphere glowing with excitement. Guests can enjoy dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going.

An All-New Drone Spectacle

SeaWorld Orlando debuts an all-new drone spectacle that lights up the night sky with hundreds of synchronized drones forming glowing sea creatures, rolling waves and luminous ocean-inspired scenes set to the pulse of “Feeling Electric.”



Ignite: A Fireworks Spectacular Returns

Capping off the evening, Ignite returns with an enhanced blend of fireworks, fountains, lighting, and music. This 360-degree celebration transforms the skies above SeaWorld Orlando into a radiant tribute to the colors and energy of the sea. Set around the park’s expansive central lake, Ignite can be experienced from multiple vantage points across the park, including Bayside Stadium and the Waterfront, ensuring breathtaking views from every angle as summer nights end in unforgettable brilliance.

In addition, SeaWorld Orlando will open Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice this summer where guests join a scientific mission exploring the most powerful forces that shape one of the most extreme environments on Earth. The park will also debut an exciting all-new animal presentation. Stay tuned for more exciting details and opening dates.

Best Way to Experience It All

A SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass offers the best value for guests looking to enjoy everything the park has to offer this summer and beyond. Pass Members receive unlimited visits, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, special event access, exclusive savings, and more. Some restrictions and blockout dates apply.