UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America announces that Hurricane Harbor Water Park will open on May 24, 2025, in a sure sign that summer fun is finally here. Guests can ride the newest attraction in the water park RipQurl Blaster, the Mid-Atlantic’s tallest Master Blaster water coaster. The attraction opened in 2024 and will operate this year alongside classic favorites like Hurricane Bay wave pool, Paradise Plunge water slide, and Splashwater Falls play area.