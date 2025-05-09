Universal Studios Hollywood introduces Universal Mega Movie Summer beginning Friday, June 13 and continuing daily through Sunday, August 10

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — This summer, Universal Studios Hollywood will become movie buff central when iconic movies leap from the silver screen to the theme park as part of Universal Mega Movie Summer, an all-new seasonal event designed to offer guests the best summer day in L.A. Debuting Friday, June 13 and continuing daily through Sunday, August 10, 2025, Universal Mega Movie Summer will create experiences for guests that redefine how they can “beat the heat,” “hang with friends” and “party in the park.”

With the addition of ingenious menu items, curated by Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Chef Julia Thrash and complemented by all-new collections of exclusive merchandise, including apparel and toys, Universal Mega Movie Summer will delight guests and fans with an array of exclusive in-world, themed offerings.

Highlights follow:

Jurassic World—The Ride Featuring Mosasaurus Splash, inspired by Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated movie Jurassic World Rebirth opening in theaters on July 2, roars to life within the theme park’s popular dinosaur-laden thrill ride. The iconic 84-foot water drop at the ride’s finale will reverberate with the menacing roar of a Mosasaurus. Four new Spitter dinosaurs will join the melee and water geysers will erupt to shower guests.

An all-new adorable dinosaur from Jurassic World Rebirth will join Blue the Velociraptor, Juliet the Triceratops and Baby Tango. These highly realistic, lifelike dinosaurs will engage with guests alongside the debut of an all-new adventure character, also inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth. A larger-than-life photo op of a Spinosaurus dinosaur will welcome guests to step into a thrilling scene from the film for a memorable photo for instant social postings, and an inspiring scavenger hunt game featuring Compy will entertain visitors while keeping them on their toes.

Jurassic Cafe will serve up a sampling of new prehistoric delicacies, plus Isla Nubar will feature new cocktails, The Jurassic Water Rebirth and Spicy Jurassic Pearadise.

Hollywood & Dine, located just inside the theme park’s main entry, will transform into Amity Island Cafe, serving up a menu fit for a great white. Menu and beverage highlights will include Lobster Roll, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Fish and Chips, Fish and Chicken Basket, Shark Bait Burger, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut, as well as The Shark Bite cocktail and Amity Open Water, a non-alcoholic beverage.

With its decades-old throwback sensibilities, Mel’s Diner idyllically captures the essence of Back to the Future, serving up such menu options as the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt, Time Machine Pastrami Melt, Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie, Outatime Cookie, Time Traveler’s Milk Shake, Flux Capacitor Mocktail and Wake Up Juice Cocktail.

will have a chance to rejoicify with popular characters, Elphaba and Glinda, when they step out in style to greet guests at the theme park’s existing vibrant Wicked themed photo op, located adjacent to the main entrance. A sculpted dimensional photo op of Toothless from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ live action movie How to Train Your Dragon opening in theatres on June 13, will take center stage within Universal Plaza. This lifelike, 730-pound, larger-than-life sculpted dimensional dragon will tower at nearly 6’ in height, measuring 24’ in length and 8’ in width. Surprised guests posing next to Toothless will no doubt be able to imagine themselves soaring with their favorite dragon within the Isle of Berk.

A dedicated food cart within Universal Plaza will serve scrumptious treats that only a dragon could devour, such as Toothless and Light Fury cookies and a Toothless popcorn bucket.

