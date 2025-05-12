Six Flags Great Escape opens May 17 for the 2025 season

QUEENSBURY, NY. — Six Flags Great Escape will open its gates for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 17. This year, the park will debut a renewed focus on cherished park traditions with immersive updates and an exciting event series.

The theme park will operate weekends and select dates beginning May 17, with daily operations beginning June 19.

This season, the park proudly unveils the restored Storytown Houses, the iconic fairy tale structures that first welcomed families more than 70 years ago. Carefully repainted and revitalized, these whimsical favorites return to their original storybook charm, anchoring the park’s deep connection to generations of guests.

In addition to the Storytown renovation, guests will find notable ride and dining enhancements. Flashback, one of the park’s classic roller coasters, returns with a vivid new color scheme inspired by its original look and newly designed trains creating a smoother, faster ride for guests. The 2025 season also marks the one-year anniversary of The Bobcat, a wooden coaster and first of its kind in Six Flags history. Blending classic charm with modern innovation, it delivers thrills and fun for the whole family. Plus, a refreshed food lineup introduces tacos and adult beverages to elevate guest dining throughout the park.

Six Flags Great Escape will offer a lineup of special events for the 2025 season. This year the park will introduce a new Independence Day celebration, Red, White & Rock. The event will take place July 3 to 6 and feature high-energy, live classic rock music, patriotic vibes and festive fun for all ages. Guests will also enjoy delicious food and drinks during Oktoberfest, plus Halloween fun for the whole family at Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest.

Six Flags Great Escape offers a variety of Season Passes, giving guests exceptional value along with their favorite thrills. Passes include unlimited admission, parking, discounts, exclusive benefits, special events and more. This Memorial Day, Six Flags is honoring active and retired military personnel during Military Appreciation Days. All active military personnel and veterans can receive one complimentary single-day ticket to visit the park May 23 through May 26. They may also receive up to six discounted single-day tickets to use over the same period. For more information on Military Appreciate Days and Season Passes, visit https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape/store/tickets.