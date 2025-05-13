WhiteWater to open more than 60 extraordinary new projects worldwide in 2025

VANCOUVER, Canada — Another year of exciting project openings is ahead for WhiteWater’s diverse clients across indoor and outdoor water parks, at hotels and resorts, and on cruise ships. Over 60 new projects are opening across the globe in 2025, featuring record-breakers, world’s firsts, as well as tried-and-true guest favourites, taking WhiteWater’s team from bustling urban centers to remote tropical escapes.

Here are some highlights by region.

United States

Michigan’s biggest indoor water park, Bavarian Blast at Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth, opened in spring. Immersing guests in traditional German motifs, it boasts 16 water slides, including the world’s first inner tube Parallel Pursuit. In Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will reveal two Open & Enclosed slides reimagined from beloved originals, now even more thrilling and with colourful AquaLucent effects. Soak City Water Park at Kings Island in Mason will open Ohio’s first dual-racing water coaster—a Blaster Battle—and a riverside-themed kids’ area.

Further south, Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tennessee, impresses with the world’s first Wall Runner, offering a ride experience like no other that extends the zero-G feeling through artfully crafted arcs. Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites in Orlando, Florida, will be inviting guests to three new slides, a FlowRider® Double, and a RainFortress 3. Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls, Texas, is getting ready for a new Whizzard 4-Lane Mat Racer. Still in Texas, San Antonio Zoo is implementing Vantage, WhiteWater’s guest engagement and attractions management platform, to enhance guest experience and optimize operations. Moving westward, Surf Shack will bring beach vibes to Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a FlowRider Double to anchor the recreation facility. Over in the Pacific, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii in Kapolei will be sending guests through two High-Speed AquaTubes with flashing lights and rumbling sound effects at up to 26 mph (42 km/h).

Latin America and the Caribbean

In Brazil, Beach Park in Aquiraz celebrated the world’s tallest water coaster—a Master Blaster named “Surreal” that launches from 92 feet (28 meters) high. Down in Olímpia, at Thermas dos Laranjais, an epic tower named Nações will thrill guests with two 6-person raft rides, each starting with a Family Blaster and through imposing water slide features.

Regionally, several hotels and resorts are enhancing their properties with more aquatic amenities, including Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Riviera Maya, who is expanding with new guest suites as well as a tower with five water slides.

EMEA – Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Hotels and resorts in the EMEA region are also seeing the advantages of adding water park amenities. Cheval Blanc Seychelles opened the year with a FlowRider Double—the second of its luxury properties to offer guests this skill-based attraction. Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya province, Turkey, will entice new and returning guests with two towers, covering body slides, inner tube slides, and raft rides—a total of 13—as well as kids’ slides and an AquaPlay 1750 decked with Life Floor.

Over in the UAE, Grand Hyatt Dubai will open a 215,278 square-foot (20,000 square-meter) urban oasis with 15 attractions, including water slides, a splash pad, a wave pool, and a FlowRider Triple. Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi will celebrate one of the most anticipated project openings in the world this year: an expansion of 18 new rides across 181,910 square feet (16,900 square meters), including the country’s highest water slide and the first water-based amusement ride—a Shoot the Chute—to be integrated into a water slide complex.

Later in the year, Funtasia Drogheda, a large leisure complex in Ireland, will open a Master Blaster and a Parallel Pursuit at its Pirates Cove Waterpark for more non-stop indoor fun.

APAC

In China, Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort will grand open its outdoor Water World after having opened the indoor section last fall. Dream Space Water Park will open to become the biggest water park in the mega city of Chongqing, with all the water slides, aquatic play, and wave equipment supplied by WhiteWater. These include 40 water slides, a 118-foot (36-meter) Double Wave Pool, an AquaCourse 180, and a FusionFortress 17—the world’s largest aquatic play structure.

Looking south, Water World at Ocean Park Hong Kong is adding Life Floor to its aquatic play area, serving as an example of the region’s shifted focus on enhancing and refurbishing existing attractions. At Waterbom Bali in Indonesia, three more new kids’ slides will open this year, after having opened a Mini Boomerango to complement its adult-sized version. Heading over to New Zealand, H2O Xtream, a municipal aquatic center in Upper Hutt, opened three exciting AquaTubes.

Cruise Industry

On the high seas, Aroya Cruises, Saudi Arabia’s first cruise line, set sail on her maiden voyage in mid-December 2024 with the first AquaForms aquatic play structure on a ship—an AquaForms 5—along with AquaSplash Toys and Life Floor. MSC World America was christened in April 2025 with an Adventure Trail on board. Later this year, a FlowRider Double will feature on board the Star of the Seas in WhiteWater’s 24th collaboration with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

In July, Carnival Cruise Line will welcome the first ship to Celebration Key in The Bahamas, its first exclusive destination built for Carnival guests. WhiteWater is providing two AquaTubes integrated into what will be an iconic “Suncastle” that will welcome guests, as well as a beautiful splash pad decked with Life Floor.

World-Class Attractions for Extraordinary Guest Experience

“The volume of projects WhiteWater delivers each year, with 2025 being no exception, speaks to the quality our team produces. Time and again, we fulfil our client’s ambitions to elevate their guest experience,” said Onno Meeter, President, Water Parks. “Across various venue types, including over a dozen in hotels and resorts, these projects show that creativity comes in different forms. Sometimes that’s about creating the biggest and the fastest; more often it’s about providing the best overall experience with the right ride mix for everyone as well as making operations smarter. And WhiteWater is proud to be an integral part of helping clients do just that.”