Universal Studios Hollywood announces “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will open this summer

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — It’s official: “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,” Universal Studios Hollywood’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster will open this summer.

The eagerly awaited news coincides with the launch of an exciting media campaign that includes a dynamic :30 spot featuring narration by Fast & Furious franchise producer, star and longtime parks collaborator, Vin Diesel.

The pulse-pounding spot is slated to air within several high profile sporting event telecasts, including The Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star all on NBC and Peacock.

The campaign spot captures the spirit of the thrill ride, designed to immerse guests within Universal Pictures’ exhilarating Fast & Furious universe, as Universal Studios Hollywood prepares for its much anticipated summer opening.

This innovative roller coaster will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood within an expansive red brick, garage-like structure. It will feature groundbreaking 360-degree rotation technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at speeds up to 72 MPH, while careening along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track—the equivalent of nearly 12 football fields—that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level Starway escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will launch as Universal Pictures kicks off the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise and its final theatrical release, Fast Forever, slated for March 17, 2028.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of contemporary roller coasters across its global theme parks.

This ambitious roller coaster will join Universal Studios Hollywood’s slate of unprecedented groundbreaking attractions, including the interactive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, featuring the critically-acclaimed “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride; “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” highly immersive land that features Hogsmeade™ village, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™ rides; “Jurassic World—The Ride”; Illumination’s award-winning “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”; Springfield, U.S.A. and “The Simpsons Ride™”; “TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride-3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,” as well as the theme park’s signature, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour attraction.