Six Flags Over Texas completes world’s tallest vertical coaster loop for Tormenta Rampaging Run

DALLAS, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas announced the completion of the world’s tallest roller coaster vertical loop, an 18-story, 179-foot steel structure that now dominates the Dallas–Fort Worth skyline and marks a major construction milestone for the record-breaking Tormenta Rampaging Run set to open later this year.

The park commemorated the achievement last night with a dramatic countdown led by Park Manager Mark Boyer. As the final seconds ticked down, the loop was illuminated in vivid red, creating a striking display visible for miles across Texas. The lighting moment marked both the completion of the loop and the continued rise of what will become the first and only giga dive coaster in the world.

“Tonight, Texas raised the bar for thrill rides around the world,” Boyer said. “The completion of the world’s tallest vertical loop is a once-in-a-generation engineering achievement and a bold sign of what’s ahead when Tormenta Rampaging Run opens later this year.”

Drone footage, ground level video and photography captured the moment the loop ignited the night sky, signaling that Tormenta Rampaging Run is now more than halfway through vertical construction.

A Record-Breaking Coaster Charging Toward Opening Day

Tormenta Rampaging Run is poised to debut as the defining thrill of 2026, breaking six world records:

Tallest dive coaster: 309 ft. – nearly 31 stories

Highest 95degree beyond vertical drop: 285 ft.

Fastest dive coaster: 87 mph

Highest Immelmann inversion: 218 ft.

Tallest vertical coaster loop: 179 ft.

Longest dive coaster: 4,199 ft.

Designed by Swiss coaster manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the attraction pushes the limits of modern coaster engineering, sending riders through a collection of elements that contribute to its six world records, including the tallest vertical loop and highest Immelmann inversion ever built.

How Tormenta Stacks Up Against Icons Around the World

Tormenta Rampaging Run features three towering world record elements — the tallest vertical coaster loop at 179-feet, the tallest dive coaster at 309-feet and the tallest Immelmann inversion at 218-feet — each rising to heights people can instantly picture.

179-foot vertical loop

(Tallest vertical coaster loop in the world)

Taller than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which stands 161 ft.

Taller than Niagara Falls’ American Falls, which drop about 110 ft.

Nearly three Great Sphinxes of Giza, at 65 ft. each

Nearly four Hollywood Signs, with each letter standing 45 ft.

309-foot lift hill

(Tallest dive coaster in the world)

Taller than AT&T Stadium, whose roof arches reach about 300 ft.

Taller than the Statue of Liberty from ground to torch, which stands 305 ft.

218-foot Immelmann inversion

(Tallest Immelmann inversion in the world)

Taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which rises about 186 ft.

The result: Tormenta Rampaging Run rises with a scale typically reserved for world monuments, instantly transforming the Texas skyline and establishing itself as one of the most visually commanding coaster structures ever built.

“This milestone marks the moment Tormenta became a true skyline icon,” Boyer said. “We cannot wait for guests to experience the full power of this one-of-a-kind thrill machine.”