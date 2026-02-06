Speedway Stunt Coaster now open at Six Flags México

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the debut of Speedway Stunt Coaster at Six Flags México. The park recently celebrated the grand opening of its new family boomerang roller coaster with a major celebration where hundreds of guests were among the first to experience this exciting new attraction.

Speedway Stunt Coaster has quickly become one of the park’s standout attractions, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to enjoy adrenaline-fueled fun. Designed as a family-friendly roller coaster, it’s the perfect first step into the world of coasters for young adventurers, while allowing the entire family to share the excitement together.

Inspired by the world of racing and stunt action, Speedway Stunt Coaster immerses guests in a dynamic setting where they become the stars of an action-packed movie. With energetic twists, controlled speed and a unique themed environment, the attraction blends the signature thrills of Six Flags México with an experience designed for all ages.

Six Flags México continues to invest in experiences that strengthen family connections and create lasting memories. The grand opening was celebrated as a true festival, filled with energy, excitement, and smiles, as hundreds of guests joined the debut and became part of this new chapter in the history of Six Flags México.

Speedway Stunt Coaster is now open and included with daily park admission or Season Pass, joining the wide variety of attractions and entertainment that Six Flags México offers throughout the year.