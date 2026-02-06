Operational update: Universal Volcano Bay to become cashless starting February 25

Universal Volcano Bay will soon become a cashless experience – creating an even more seamless visit for guests. Effective February 25, 2026, all purchases inside the water park can only be made via credit or debit card, Universal Pay, Universal Gift Cards and other tap-to-pay methods. Guests who bring cash will be required to use Cash-to-Card Kiosks to load their funds onto a Visa Prepaid card, which can be used inside the park plus anywhere major credit or debit cards are accepted.

As a reminder, Universal Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure on October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.