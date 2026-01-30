Catherine “Cat” Lorenzo named New president of Morgan’s Wonderland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Morgan’s Wonderland, the first-of-its-kind, Ultra-Accessible™ theme and water park, is proud to announce Catherine “Cat” Lorenzo as Park President. Lorenzo’s appointment marks a new chapter in the park’s continued commitment to inclusion, excellence, and unforgettable experiences for guests of all abilities.

“As Park President, Cat embodies the values that define Morgan’s Wonderland,” said Dr. Brent Fields, CEO of Morgan’s. “Her dedication to operational excellence and her passion for creating extraordinary guest experiences position her to lead the park into an exciting future.”

“Morgan’s Wonderland is a place where inclusion comes to life, and I’m committed to carrying that mission forward. As we look ahead, we’re focused on strengthening partnerships, improving operational efficiency, and making thoughtful enhancements that support a sustainable future for our mission,” said Lorenzo.

With more than 30 years of experience in the attractions industry, Lorenzo brings a wealth of operational expertise, strategic insight, and guest-focused leadership to Morgan’s Wonderland. She began her career at SeaWorld San Antonio, where she held leadership positions across Park Operations, Culinary, and Merchandise. She later served as Vice President of Revenue for the San Antonio leadership team, overseeing large-scale revenue strategies while maintaining a commitment to guest satisfaction and team development.

Cat Lorenzo’s journey with Morgan’s Wonderland began in February 2025 when she joined the organization as Director of Operations. In this role, she focused on optimizing operational processes, strengthening systems, and elevating day-to-day performance. Her leadership quickly made a lasting impact, leading to her appointment as Interim Park President in August 2025.

She now assumes the official role permanently and will usher in the 2026 season when Morgan’s Wonderland reopens on February 28th.