World first major study launched to ‘unlock the magic’ of theme parks for the neurodivergent community

A groundbreaking new research partnership has been announced today, aiming to rewrite the rulebook on how theme parks and visitor attractions are designed. In a world-first collaboration, the University of Birmingham, themed attraction designers Katapult, and Drayton Manor Resort are joining forces to decode neurodivergent guest experiences.

For millions of families globally, a trip to a theme park is a rite of passage. But for the estimated 20% of the global population who are neurodivergent—including those with autism, ADHD, dyspraxia, and sensory processing differences—the unpredictable crowds and experiences can turn a “magic moment” into a stressful ordeal.

Until now, accessibility in the industry has largely focused on physical mobility. This project, titled “Neuroinclusion within Themed Attractions,” shifts the focus to the psychological and sensory experience, conducting the first deep-dive academic study into how neurodivergent people think, feel, and navigate in these high-stimulation environments.

The partnership has already appointed a PhD student in Hayley Green, who is neurodivergent and will be leading the four-year research project funded by Centre-UB. She will be supported by Dr Cathy Manning, Professors Sophie Hadfield-Hill and Peter Kraftl. One of the key outputs of the research is the publication of a new blueprint for the industry ensuring neurodiversity is at the forefront of all new-build and retrofit experiences within theme parks and attractions.

Speaking on the announcement of the project, Cathy Manning (University of Birmingham), said: “Often initiatives to include neurodivergent people involve reducing the sensory input, but we need to make sure that we don’t take away the fun. This research is about moving beyond anecdotal evidence to gather reliable data about what helps neurodivergent people enjoy themed attractions”.

Insights Director at Katapult, Robbie Jones, added: “We’re thrilled to be leading this research into neurodivergence within the leisure industry – a topic we are deeply passionate about here at Katapult. As well as helping us and the industry to create greater guest experiences, we want to unlock the magic for more neurodivergent guests to enjoy the places we design. This collaboration allows us to move past assumptions and design with true empathy, backed by data. We believe this research will become the new gold standard for the global attractions industry.”

Deputy General Manager at Drayton Manor Resort, Ollie Carr said, “We’re delighted to continue our learning of how we can make the best days out for our guests, including those from the neurodivergent community. We’re proud to be partnering with the University of Birmingham and Katapult to both understand and implement this groundbreaking study.

The findings of the research are expected to be published in 2029, with the aim of providing a public framework for attraction operators worldwide.