International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) designates 10 industry leaders as Certified Fair Executives (CFE)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) is proud to announce that 10 members have been designated as Certified Fair Executives (CFE) during the 2026 IAFE Management Conference.

The newly certified individuals are:

Kayla Cawley, South Florida Fair

Mary Check, Rock County 4-H Fair, WI

Mackenzie Coburn, Eastern States Exposition (The Big E), MA

Jenn Galloway, Kansas State Fair

Lisa Immel, Wisconsin State Fair

Alexandra Philbrick, Cleveland County Fair, OK

Michael Rogalsky, Florida State Fair

Patrick Schoen, Minnesota State Fair

Jacqueline Stough, Central Florida Fair

Darcie Tempel, MontanaFair

The CFE designation is the highest level of professional certification offered by the IAFE. The program encourages continued professional development in fair management, recognizes individuals who meet established standards of excellence, and elevates the professional status of leaders within the industry.

To earn the CFE designation, candidates must complete a rigorous certification process that includes documenting their professional experience and achievements, followed by a comprehensive review by the IAFE Certification Committee. In addition, all recipients are graduates of the Institute of Fair Management (IFM), a required component of the program. This designation honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and long-term commitment to their fairs, their communities, and the fair industry.