Huss Park Attractions brings safe thrills with G-Force at Legoland California

BREMEN, Germany — Huss Park Attractions, the German ride manufacturer, has announced that G-Force, its latest Airboat family ride, recently opened at LEGOLAND California Resort, within the brand new LEGO Galaxy land.

The theme park is a family-focused destination that blends immersive themed lands, interactive rides, and the signature creativity of the LEGO brand to deliver a vibrant, child-centered experience.

It is now home to LEGO Galaxy, Merlin Entertainments’ largest single in-park investment in the history of LEGOLAND California and Florida, with $90 million spent across the two resorts to introduce a bold new chapter that blends state-of-the-art technology, creative storytelling, and hands-on LEGO play.

Designed as an immersive, story-driven experience, LEGO Galaxy takes families on a journey through the stars. In addition to G-Force, it features the resort’s first rollercoaster in over 20 years, interactive activities, a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and galactic-inspired food and drinks.

Meet G-Force

Set against the bright, playful backdrop of LEGO® Galaxy, G-Force is a family-friendly ride that invites guests to swing, turn, and tilt, simulating the forces astronauts encounter in space. It offers an exciting, active experience, bringing dynamic motion to LEGO® Galaxy.

Opening day footage shows the attraction operating under clear California skies, with families gathering around the brightly colored ride platform as the gondolas sweep through the air. Early riders can be seen laughing and waving as the gondolas swing and rotate, giving the attraction a lively, energetic feel.

The ride system is the popular HUSS® Airboat, a family ride ideal for younger guests and those young at heart.

The Huss Park Attractions team collaborated closely with Merlin Entertainments to tailor it precisely to the LEGO® philosophy in terms of shape and color. The bright color palette and open gondola design were developed to match the playful aesthetic of the LEGO® brand while maintaining a family-friendly ride profile.

The result is a fresh attraction that seamlessly integrates into this themed land, transporting visitors into the intergalactic LEGO® Galaxy universe and inviting them to gently feel the G-forces of a spaceflight.

The HUSS® Airboat has a compact, easy-to-maintain modular design with no special foundation needed. It features three cantilever arms lifted by hydraulics, carrying a counter-rotating gyro with four gondolas, each for two riders, holding up to 24 passengers.

The gondola swings freely on a horizontal axis, creating cycloidal motion with swift but smooth changes in height, speed, and direction. Each seat has an adjustable lap bar, monitored by a ride-inhibit function, and locking mechanisms are centrally controlled, while the open, spacious design offers an enjoyable, secure experience.