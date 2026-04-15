Carowinds spices up Spring with Viva La Fiesta, a colorful celebration of Latin culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring has sprung, and Carowinds is heating up with Viva La Fiesta, a monthlong celebration showcasing the spirit of Latin America. Held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 17 through May 17, the festival features authentic food and drinks, live entertainment and family focused fun as it transforms a part of the park into a colorful cultural carnival.

“Viva La Fiesta gives us the opportunity to bring the sights, sounds and flavors of Latin America to the state line for guests of all ages,” said Matt Riggle, entertainment manager at Carowinds. “The event brings incredible energy to the park and allows us to engage guests with new experiences and elevated entertainment. Following a successful debut last season, we’re excited to see Viva La Fiesta continue to grow and welcome new audiences.”

A Festival of Flavors and Fun

Located in Thunder Striker Event Plaza, Viva La Fiesta offers a vibrant mix of experiences celebrating Latin culture through food, live music, dancing, games, crafts, street performers and more.

The Carowinds culinary team serves a diverse selection of authentic dishes, desserts and cocktails inspired by Latin American cuisine. Menu favorites include bistec a la Mexicana, pollo guisado, bondi-pan, empanadas, yuca frita and more. The flavors reflect culinary traditions from Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. A village of food booths throughout the festival area gives guests plenty of options, along with specialty beverages to complement each dish.

On stage, performers bring the passion of their cultures to life with high-energy shows scheduled throughout each festival day. From mariachi and baile folklórico to tango and salsa, the lineup delivers nonstop entertainment featuring acts such as ¡FUEGO!, Baila Conmigo, Wepa and others. Guests are invited to join the fun on the dance floor as live music keeps the celebration going into the evening.

Keep the Fiesta Going All Season

Viva La Fiesta is just one of many special events in Carowinds’ robust seasonal lineup. Gold Season Passholders receive unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark through 2026, along with access to new events such as SPLASH! Water Parade and returning favorites including SCarowinds and WinterFest. Passholders also enjoy free parking, exclusive perks and discounts, plus access to other Six Flags parks such as Kings Dominion, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water.