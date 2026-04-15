Dollywood’s resorts welcome spring with fresh blooms and flavorful bites

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Flowers blossom and flavors flourish as Dollywood’s resorts draw inspiration from Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 18-June 7) and springtime in the Smokies. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort each offer guests colorful and unique dining experiences, live entertainment and festival-influenced activities for the entire family.

Inspired by the season’s freshest flavors, resort culinary teams bring bright, spring flavors to the table. Each resort has its own festival-inspired food and beverage menus. At The Lounge inside DreamMore Resort, guests can enjoy signature festival dishes like the tri-tip steak and frites. This flavorful dish is made of grilled Santa Maria tri-tip steak, feta cheese, chimichurri and crispy fries. Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies inside HeartSong Lodge features festival-favorite menu items such as the Tennessee honey flatbread with crispy pork belly, feta cheese, honey moonshine BBQ sauce, pickled red onions and arugula.

New this spring, the Flower & Food Festival Chef’s Dinner at HeartSong Lodge is a collaborative celebration of springtime flavors. Chefs from Dollywood, DreamMore Resort and HeartSong Lodge will work together to curate the menu for this unforgettable event. Taking place on May 2 at 6 p.m., guests can indulge in five expertly crafted courses with wine pairings, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and dinner paired with seasonal tablescapes and live entertainment.

DreamMore Resort is celebrating moms with a special Mother’s Day Buffet on Sunday, May 10. Culinary offerings include a carving station with herb-roasted prime rib, a seafood station with smoked salmon, a build-your-own pasta station, fried chicken, sweet potato casserole and more. Reservations are encouraged.

DreamMore Resort invites guests to unwind and rejuvenate with its Flower & Food Festival spa specials. Treatments include the Flower & Food Festival signature manicure and pedicure, wild nectar body treatment and the fresh mint foot ritual. The Spa also is celebrating the inaugural Run Dollywood race with a Run Dollywood rejuvenating foot ritual, the perfect post-race relaxation treatment.

Resort guests will find a variety of colorful and vibrant live entertainment during their springtime stay. American Idol season 23 contestants and sisters Ferryn and Brinkly Wright delight guests with their impressive range on country favorites. Singer-songwriter AnnaLea’s unique sound shines on both her original songs and guest-favorite country covers. Joe Lee Stevens is a talented singer-songwriter who seamlessly blends the sounds of country, bluegrass and gospel music. These featured artists perform at both Dollywood resorts throughout the spring.

Camp DW at both resorts offers families a variety of springtime activities. Guests can participate in planting parties where they can decorate their own mini flowerpot and plant flowers. Hug-a-Bee Honey, a guest favorite at the park, delights resort visitors with engaging, hands-on experiences that highlight the big role these small insects play in our ecosystem. Festival-inspired crafts and other activities also will be available.

Guests planning their springtime stay in the Smokies can choose from three exclusive Stay & Play Packages, each offering unique ways to experience this award-winning festival. The classic Stay & Play Package includes up to 10% off per night and two one-day Dollywood admission tickets. The Tasting Pass Package includes the classic Stay & Play Package plus two Tasting Passes for Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival. The Guided Tour Package includes the classic Stay & Play Package plus a Behind the Blooms guided tour during the Flower & Food Festival.

Resort guests can take advantage of exclusive park privileges throughout their stay. Exclusive resort trolleys provide complimentary transportation to and from Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country, opening May 16. Guests with Dollywood tickets receive complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver Passes and guests with Dollywood’s Splash Country Tickets receive complimentary TimeSaver H2O Passes to shorten their ride wait times. Resort guests with Dollywood tickets can enjoy Golden Hour, allowing expedited access to all eligible rides during the first hour of park opening. Resort in-room delivery allows guests to have their purchases from Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country delivered directly to their room.

The Spa, DM Pantry and Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery at DreamMore Resort, as well as Songbird Market and Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies at HeartSong Lodge are open to resort and non-resort guests.