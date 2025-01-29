Betson Enterprises Partners with GoodTimes for a 30-game installation

TROY, Ala. — Betson Enterprises, the industry leader in distributing location-based amusement products, announces the completion of a 30-piece game room installation at GoodTimes in Troy, AL. This marks the second collaboration between Betson and GoodTimes to bring high-quality entertainment to their guests.

Under the guidance of Betson Sales Representative Bob Sommer, the arcade was designed to deliver a dynamic and wide-ranging experience for guests of all ages. Sommer worked closely with the GoodTimes team to carefully select an engaging mix of games, including redemption favorites, and arcade staples. Nina Byron, from Betson’s Finance Department, also collaborated with GoodTimes to provide flexible leasing and financing options, ensuring a comprehensive arcade package tailored to their business needs.

“Expanding to a second location was a massive undertaking, and there were many moving parts,” shared Scott Good, Owner/General Manager of GoodTimes. “Bob Sommer from Betson went above and beyond to guide me through arcade selections and overall game design, even enlisting Nina Byron to help build a financing plan that worked perfectly for us. Since opening, the arcade has become the centerpiece of our center and a major contributor to our success.”

The curated game room features a variety of popular titles, including Spider-Man Coin Pusher (Andamiro), Big Shot (JET Games), Fast & Furious Motion (Raw Thrills), Connect 4 Hoops HD (Bay Tek Entertainment), NBA Hoops (ICE Games), and NBA Superstars (Raw Thrills), among others.

GoodTimes Troy, which opened in June 2024, offers an all-in-one entertainment experience. From state-of-the-art bowling lanes to a diverse dining menu and an expansive arcade filled with the latest games and timeless classics, it’s the ultimate destination for families, students, and the local community.