In The Game Fremont Street now open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Welcome to In The Game Fremont Street, the NEW Las Vegas arcade with a sideshow vibe packed with Games & Attractions is located inside the historic El Portal Theater. Family Entertainment Group is proud to unveil this innovative entertainment concept, blending the energy of Fremont Street with cutting-edge attractions and fun food and drinks.

Open nightly until 2 AM, In The Game Fremont Street offers an electrifying mix of arcade games, group challenge experiences, and unique attractions. From the adrenaline-pumping Giant Human Crane Experience and exciting Group Challenge Games to the thrilling Shocker Chair and Hangtime Challenge, this venue provides endless excitement for guests of all ages.

Beyond the games and prizes, In The Game Fremont Street serves up an impressive selection of food and beverages. Enjoy domestic and craft draft beers, spiked seltzers, canned cocktails, and frozen daiquiris. Guests can indulge in a variety of shareable bites and handhelds, including pretzel bites, boneless wings, and the uniquely delicious Spam™-tastic Fries. Sweet treats like Funnel Cake Fries round out the menu, offering something for everyone.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, a casual hangout, or a private group party in the El Portal Parlor, In The Game Fremont Street delivers an unforgettable experience that blends classic fun with modern thrills.

“In The Game brings an exciting new dimension to Fremont Street,” said Scott Brown, VP, Marketing of Family Entertainment Group. “We’re thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind arcade experience to such a historic and vibrant location.”