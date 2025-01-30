Construction is underway for Kings Island’s new water coaster, RiverRacers

Construction crews at Kings Island are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures this week by installing the first pieces of steel for its new watercoaster, RiverRacers. Opening in Soak City waterpark this summer, the ride will be the first and only dual-racing water coaster in Ohio. Also opening is Splash River Junction, a new kids area with a water activity pool and seven water slides. Kings Island opens April 19, and Soak City water park opens Memorial Day Weekend.