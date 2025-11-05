Connect with RES Rides at IAAPA Expo inOrlando – booth #4404

Celebrate with RES RIDES at IAAPA Orlando Expo – Booth 4404! We’re thrilled to mark our 10th Anniversary at this year’s IAAPA Expo in Orlando—and we’ve got plenty to celebrate!

Our PUMPEN Super Swing at Gröna Lund (Parks and Resorts Scandinavia) just earned the prestigious European Star Award for Europe’s Best New Big Attractions 2025 and is a 2025 Brass Rings finalist for Best New Family Ride Attraction. Visit us during IAAPA Expo to discover our lineup of crowd pleasers like our Roller Ball – a top selling attraction that packs in fun for the whole family.

Interactive Observation Tower – families go up, up, and away in their own controlled balloon. Super Swing – experience the thrill of acceleration, weightlessness, and more on this colossal ride! If you’re looking for something fresh, different, and unforgettable, RES RIDES is your one-stop shop. Come meet our team to uncover the magic behind our ride engineering—and explore how we can help you create a world’s first attraction for your park.