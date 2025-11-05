Legoland New York’s Holiday Bricktacular returns for 2025 with tree lighting ceremony, skating rink, holiday headquarters, and more!

GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGOLAND New York Resort kicks off its 2025 Holiday Bricktacular on Nov. 28, transforming the Park into a LEGO winter wonderland. Families are invited to unwrap the joy of the holiday season with glice skating, a Holiday Headquarters with LEGO Santa meet and greets, holiday LEGO characters and shows, a giant LEGO tree, festive treats and more! Holiday activities run on all open days through Jan. 3, 2026.

This year’s Holiday Bricktacular will bring an extra special celebration on Dec. 6 with the lighting of the 35-foot-tall LEGO tree, built from more than 360,000 bricks. Very special guests from “LEGO Masters” will be joining the celebration this year. Brick Master Amy along with season 5 winners Ian and Sage Summers, and runners up Ben Grayson, Michael Grayson, Anthony Amoo and Joe Cherwink, will all be on site to light the iconic tree and unveil their winning “LEGO Masters” builds, which will remain on display at LEGOLAND New York.

Holiday Bricktacular highlights across the Park include:

Gliding through Icicle Alley — Step into a bricktastic winter wonderland and glide across the glice skating rink in LEGO City! Build your holiday memories as you skate around in true LEGO style. There’s no added fee—skating and skate rentals are included with Park admission!

— Step into a bricktastic winter wonderland and glide across the glice skating rink in LEGO City! Build your holiday memories as you skate around in true LEGO style. There’s no added fee—skating and skate rentals are included with Park admission! Festive Fun Inside Holiday Headquarters — Take a journey through our Holiday Headquarters, where yuletide fun comes to life! Meet LEGO Santa in his workshop with his helpers, Elves Ivy and Frode. And don’t miss the North Pole Postal Service—elves are helping kids write and send letters to LEGO Santa himself, and can watch their letter magically mailed to the North Pole right before their eyes.

— Take a journey through our Holiday Headquarters, where yuletide fun comes to life! Meet LEGO Santa in his workshop with his helpers, Elves Ivy and Frode. And don’t miss the North Pole Postal Service—elves are helping kids write and send letters to LEGO Santa himself, and can watch their letter magically mailed to the North Pole right before their eyes. ‘Tis the Season for Holiday Shows & Characters — Seasonal favorite shows return! Boogie down with Reindeer Girl at the Holly Hype Dance Party and find out if you have what it takes to be an elf in Elf Training Academy. Plus, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from LEGO Minifigure characters from the North Pole! Snap ‘elfies’ with LEGO Minifigure characters Reindeer Girl, LEGO Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Toy Soldier and more!

— Seasonal favorite shows return! Boogie down with Reindeer Girl at the Holly Hype Dance Party and find out if you have what it takes to be an elf in Elf Training Academy. Plus, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from LEGO Minifigure characters from the North Pole! Snap ‘elfies’ with LEGO Minifigure characters Reindeer Girl, LEGO Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Toy Soldier and more! Build to Give Campaign — This holiday season, LEGOLAND New York is once again joining the LEGO Group’s global initiative to bring joy to children in need. Visitors can participate in the Build To Give initiative where they can create their own heart-shaped LEGO creation. For every heart posted on social media using the hashtag #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate LEGO sets to children in need.

— This holiday season, LEGOLAND New York is once again joining the LEGO Group’s global initiative to bring joy to children in need. Visitors can participate in the Build To Give initiative where they can create their own heart-shaped LEGO creation. For every heart posted on social media using the hashtag #BuildToGive, the LEGO Group will donate LEGO sets to children in need. Holly Jolly Nights at LEGOLAND Hotel — The popular Sleepover Series is back! Hotel guests will have the opportunity to eat breakfast with LEGO Santa, become master toy makers through holiday themed LEGO builds, and join in on a holiday dance party each night.

All Holiday Bricktacular activities are included with Park admission.